BATAVIA — Genesee County Veterans Service Agency Director William Joyce has a 2023 allotment of Department of Agriculture FreshConnect Checks for veterans to help them get food at local markets.
The checks, from the Department of Agriculture, may be redeemed at participating farmers’ markets, farm stands and mobile markets. FreshConnect checks can be used to purchase dairy, produce, meats, fish, eggs and more. Joyce says that this year, the amount a veteran may receive in checks is higher than last year.
“They went from $20 a veteran to $50. In past years, they were only for New York state-accredited service officers and they had to be paid by New York state,” Joyce said. “We, as county services, we’re paid by the county and we weren’t allowed to have FreshConnect checks until last year. This is our first year of getting them.”
The VSA director said the FreshConnect checks arrived last week. The agency is in County Building No. 2, 3837 W. Main Street Rd. The phone number is (585) 815-7905.
“They (veterans) need to come into the office with proof they are a veteran and then they need to sign for the FreshConnect checks,” he said. “I received 5,000 checks, totaling $2 each.”
Joyce said he made numerous calls to people about allowing county Veterans Service agencies to receive these checks for veterans.
“You can’t buy alcoholic beverages with them. You only get them issued once a year,” he said.
The increase in the checks’ value was included in the state budget, the VSA director said.
“It was a surprise. It’s always been $20 and they took it to $50,” he said. “They more or less run on the same guidelines for the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food items. That’s more or less what the limitations are.”
Joyce said that as soon as he received the FreshConnect checks, he would email veterans’ organizations to let them know the checks had arrived.
“We just had training two weeks ago and they said they would be coming. We have to split every packet open and make sure the QR code is on there. Not just the QR code, but everything has to be printed on there correctly,” he said. This is so the farmer can be reimbursed by the state for lost revenue.
The state Department of Agriculture says FreshConnect aims to expand access to fresh food in underserved communities to improve the diets of individuals in those communities and foster economic development. These checks are accepted in New York state only at farmers’ markets, farm stands and mobile markets.
No application is required from markets or stands who want to accept ConnectChecks. They must sell eligible food items. Aside from Veterans Service agencies, markets may issue the checks if they participate in the New York State Wireless EBT Program and annually request the checks.