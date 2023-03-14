ALBION — Law enforcement agencies in Orleans County will actively participate this week in the STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day High Visibility Engagement Campaign.
The campaign will run Thursday to Sunday, said Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke in a news release.
Although St. Patrick’s Day is a popular time for celebrations, music and wearing green, it’s considered one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired driving crashes, Bourke said.
Law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs will collaborate statewide in a coordinated effort to reduce the number of accidents and injuries.
