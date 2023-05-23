ALBION — Orleans County law enforcement agencies will be among those out in force for Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the official start of summer, said Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke in a news release. Law enforcement agencies and STOP-DWI Programs statewide will collaborate to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.
The STOP-DWI Memorial Day Weekend High Visibility Engagement Campaign which runs from May 26 to 30.