BATAVIA — Nathan P. Crawford, 27, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing items from 48 Express Deli, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BERGEN — Heather N. Derooy, 33, of Chili was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She possessed methamphetamine and is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Phyllis Shay, 53, of Clarendon was charged with bilking Social Services, state police said.
Shay was charged with four counts of felony offering a false instrument for filing and third-degree welfare fraud.
ATTICA — A Rochester woman was charged April 17 after she brought marijuana into Attica Correctional Facility, state police said.
Kerra J. Segelin, 28, was charged with marijuana possession. She is to appear May 8 in Town Court.
COVINGTON — A Depew man is facing several charges after a traffic stop April 22 on Route 63, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jayden J. Duncan, 18, was stopped 4 a.m. for speeding, deputies said. Further investigation allegedly revealed he was under the influence of drugs. Duncan was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle, underage possession of alcohol and speeding.
