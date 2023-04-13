BATAVIA — Jennifer S. Lee, 39, of Rochester was charged with felony promoting prison contraband after she was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia inside Genesee County Jail, deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BATAVIA — Ivette A. Dejesus, 21, of Syracuse was charged with petit larceny for stealing $415.72 worth of items from Old Navy, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She allegedly “staged” the items at the store, knowing that two other people were planning on stealing the items. She is to appear April 25 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Justin R. Nadrowski, 31, of Pratt Road was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly placed a camera inside a bedroom without a person’s consent.
BATAVIA — Joshua M. Ruffin, 27, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BATAVIA — Anthony F. Armstrong Jr., 34, of Rochester was charged with possessing prison contraband at Genesee County Jail, deputies said.
He is to appear April 25 in City Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Raymond Amaro, 36, of East Main Street was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree assault, grand larceny, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
Police said Amaro on April 4 forcibly stole car keys from a woman, hit her with the car and fled. He was committed to Genesee County Jail.
n Robert L. Drennan, 41, of Brockport was charged with grand larceny for stealing a debit card.
