PERRY — A Perry man faces felony charges after he was found with a revolver that was stolen out of Georgia in 1999, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were sent to a house in Perry to retrieve the gun and discovered it had been stolen and that the current owner had a criminal history preventing him from owning weapons.
Cody A. Brooks, 30, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
ARCADE — Kyle R. Knorr, 29, of Centerville was charged on a warrant with violating probation, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail.
ARCADE — Jacob T. Dryja, 29, of Arcade was charged with DWI after an investigation into a personal injury crash April 5, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ARCADE — John McGill, 40, of Arcade was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and menacing, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He turned himself in after an investigation into the March 29 incident.
BATAVIA — Allison A. Forsha, 31, of Nunda was charged with two counts of petit larceny for stealing from Dick’s and Target Tuesday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear April 25 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Leonard E. Aguayo, 36, of Rochester was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Police said he struggled during an arrest on a warrant.
n Cody J. Nichols, 38, of Caledonia was charged with petit larceny for stealing more than $300 from a store.
n Samantha L. Tate, 30, of Federal Drive was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.
n Rickie L. Pitts, 56, of Medina was charged with DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation.
n Jesse A. Russell, 33, of Basom was charged on warrants for failing to appear in court for aggravated unlicensed operation.
n Chad E. Alwardt, 43, of East Main Street was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, one after a traffic stop and the other during a welfare check.
BATAVIA — Andrew W. Taylor, 35, of Batavia was charged with fourth-degree arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief after an investigation into an April 2 incident, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BATAVIA — Rosemary R. Waters, 37, homeless, was charged with petit larceny for stealing from a store, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear April 25 in Town Court.
OAKFIELD — Joshua E. Szumigala, 27, of Oakfield was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road April 1, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with using cannabis or alcohol while driving, driving to the left of pavement markings and moving from a lane unsafely.
BATAVIA — David E. Brege Jr., 36, of Ridgeway was charged with petit larceny and promoting prison contraband, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly stole a $10 bill from another inmate at the jail temporary holding area and then was found inside jail with the bill.
ELBA — Scott E. Clark, 62, of Stafford was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Ford Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with failure to obey an officer and driving to the left of pavement markings.
DARIEN — Anthony J. Gostomski, 35, of Buffalo was charged with felony DWI with a child in the car after he was found passed out behind the wheel on Broadway Road April 3, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said child under 4 was found unrestrained in the back seat. He was charged with DWI, DWI under Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child.
ALBION — Gabriel A. Lopez, 28, of Cheektowaga was charged with DWI after being stopped at 11:43 p.m. April 8, state police said.
Lopez is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
JAVA — Elijah King, 47, of Arcade was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 2 a.m. Sunday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.