BATAVIA — Anthony F. Armstrong Jr., 34, of Rochester was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly ripping a hot/cold compress while at Genesee County Jail, deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BATAVIA — Adam E. Roberts, 31, of Cheektowaga was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 4 a.m. March 29, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with unsafe tires.
PERRY — Jaqulyn Dueppengiesser, 39, of Perry was arrested on a felony warrant out of Batavia, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
She was turned over to Batavia police.
ORANGEVILLE — Zachary Cramer, 23, of Attica was charged with DWI after a deputy saw him passing a stop sign and driving into a field off Route 20A on April 13.
Cramer also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alchohol content of more than .18 percent and numerous traffic violations.
WARSAW — Seth M. Sheehan, 41, of Warsaw was charged with criminal mischief for taking someone’s phone and prevented the person from calling 911 after a domestic dispute, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear May 1 in Town Court.
ALABAMA — Travis J. Smith, 24, of Middleport was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he was stopped at 4:51 p.m. April 13, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Kara B. Sass, 28, was charged with DWI after she was stopped at 9:30 p.m. April 13, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BATAVIA — Cordell Palen, 19, of Le Roy was charged with third-degree grand larceny, state police said.
He allegedly stole a car on April 11. He also was charged with criminal possession of stolen property for taking items from a car.
LE ROY — Chase P. Ackerson, 24, of Henrietta was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
