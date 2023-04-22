MEDINA — Village police charged the following people:
n Elexus J. Rodriguez-Raines, 24, of Medina was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
MEDINA — Village police charged the following people:
n Erica J. Davis, 34, of Medina was charged with resisting arrest.
n Michael Rehwaldt, 34, of Medina was charged with strangulation.
n Jennifer C. Kerstetter, 39, of Medina was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and harassment.
n Christian D. Carrasquillo, 27, of Medina was charged with resisting arrest.
BATAVIA - Justin R. Nadrowski, 31, of Oakfield was charged with criminal contempt of court, state police said.
He allegedly violated an order of protection.
