BYRON — Adam M. Zastrocky, 38, of Le Roy was charged with DWI after he crashed his car on Cockram Road Thursday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.18 percent, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving left of pavement markings and refusing a breath test.

