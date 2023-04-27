BYRON — Adam M. Zastrocky, 38, of Le Roy was charged with DWI after he crashed his car on Cockram Road Thursday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.18 percent, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving left of pavement markings and refusing a breath test.
BATAVIA — Joseph E. Marr, 44, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing a phone from someone at Batavia Downs, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear May 9 in Town Court.
EAGLE — A Bliss man faces charges after he ran from a motorcycle crash on Route 39, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to the crash April 14 and were told by Bliss Ambulance crews that the driver had ran away from the crash.
Chase Cartwright, 25, was quickly taken into custody and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, impaired by a combination of drugs and or alcohol, moving from a lane unsafely and operating without motorcycle endorsement.
BATAVIA — Nathan P. Crawford, 27, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing items from 48 Express Deli, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BERGEN — Heather N. Derooy, 33, of Chili was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She possessed methamphetamine and is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Phyllis Shay, 53, of Clarendon was charged with bilking Social Services, state police said.
Shay was charged with four counts of felony offering a false instrument for filing an third-degree welfare fraud.
ATTICA — A Rochester woman was charged April 17 after she brought marijuana into Attica Correctional Facility, state police said.
Kerra J. Segelin, 28, was charged with marijuana possession. She is to appear May 8 in Town Court.
