ALBION — A corrections officer was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate at Albion Correctional Facility, state police said
Jonathan L. Dejesus, 41, of Dunkirk was charged with third-degree rape and official misconduct.
Police said the charges came after a complaint was filed in August.
Dejesus is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BYRON — Matthew J. Zon, 41, of Byron was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance after deputies found him with drugs at the time of his arrest.
BATAVIA — Jason H. Freeman, 41, of South Spruce Street was charged with felony promoting prison contraband, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly possessed drugs while at jail Nov. 2.
BATAVIA — Chandah Sundown, 30, of Batavia pleaded guilty in Town Court to disorderly conduct in satisfaction of numerous welfare fraud charges against her, Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi said.
She had been charged with 11 counts of felony offering a false instrument for filing and one count of third-degree grand larceny. Sundown failed to report that the father of her children was living with her and earning income.
Sundown was given a one-year conditional discharge and paid full restitution of $8,353.
PEMBROKE — Weldon J. Ervin, 31, of Pembroke was charged with third-degree assault after an investigation into a domestic dispute, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for taking a car without permission.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Christine M. Caplis, 42, of Batavia was charged on six separate failure to appear in court warrants. She originally was charged with theft of services at a local restaurant and repeatedly failed to appear in court.
n Alexander C. Schwartz, 27, of Rochester was charged with bail jumping and failure to appear in court for felony aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding.
n Jamie L. Broadbent, 40, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court to answer charges that she stole an electric bicycle.
n James A. Reinhardt, 54, of Pembroke was charged with aggravated DWI, failure to keep right, moving from a lane unsafely and failure to use designated lane.
n Joanne M. Robbins-Lockwood, 55, of Bank Street was charged with DWI and no headlights.
n Johnney L. Shannon, 64, of Creek Road was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found with drugs during a traffic stop.
A passenger, Loretta L. Baer, 51, of Wood Street also was charged.
n Haley M. Lardner, 23, of River Street was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after she was found with drugs during an arrest on a warrant.
n Michael S. Veihdeffer, 50, of Lockport was charged with DWI.
MEDINA — Village police charged the following people:
n Edward Allis Jr., 24, of Lyndonville was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
n William J. Allport, 29, of Albion was charged with DWI, speeding and visibility distorted by broken glass.
n Austin A. Heideman, 25, of Medina was charged with petit larceny.
n Samantha L. Vancheri, 32, of Medina was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
WARSAW — Katy Day, 37, of Warsaw was charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a computer tablet at County Jail, deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
LE ROY — Nicole F. Boggs, 43, of Brockport was charged with second-degree burglary, state police said.
She was charged after an investigation into a March 15 house burglary.
BATAVIA — Two people were charged with felonies after an investigation into shoplifiting, state police said.
Jason S. Hall, 33, of Medina and Terry L. Depoty, 34, of Albion were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen BATAVIA — David E. Brege, 36, of Medina was charged with criminal impersonation and identity theft, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
EAGLE — A Bliss woman was charged March 28 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Christine R. Heidt, 33, took a vehicle from a person’s residence without permission and drove to Buffalo, said deputies Daniel J. Kemp and Kyle Murray. She is to appear Monday in Town Court.