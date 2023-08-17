BATAVIA — Two contractors from Attica were charged with stealing $4,500 from a customer by accepting payment for a job and not doing the work, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Alex J. Stockschlaeder, 35, and Skylair L. Blumer, 30, were both charged with third-degree grand larceny and conspiracy. They are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A Pavilion man was charged with 46 counts of aggravated harassment for repeatedly calling Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center.
Jason M. Babbitt, 49, of Perry Road “contacted the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center by phone numerous times even after being instructed to stop,” a press release said.
Deputies said the calls, made during the early-morning hours of July 22, were harassing and did not require emergency services.
Babbitt is to appear Aug. 29 in City Court.
STAFFORD — Brian M. Tracy, 35, of Horseshoe Lake Road faces charges after an investigation into a domestic disturbance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt of court, criminal mischief and harassment. Tracy allegedly struck a woman’s hand, breaking her phone in front of children.
BATAVIA — Christopher J. Parker, 34, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
An order was placed against Parker for an earlier incident where he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment for shoving a woman in front of their children.
BATAVIA — Joseph D. Johnson, 53, of Mumford was charged with forcibly stealing property from an elderly person while at Batavia Downs Casino, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Johnson was charged with third-degree robbery and harassment.
DARIEN — Three Erie County residents were charged with stealing a golf cart while at Darien Lake, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jason H. Heerdt, 27, Ryan T. Budziszewski, 32, and Carlie M. Budziszewski, 25, all were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
SILVER SPRINGS — Michael P. Semar, 45, of Silver Springs was charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly gave another person Suboxone.
PERRY — Brandon M. Rosa, 34, of Perry was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said Rosa chocked a woman and left the scene but returned as deputies arrived.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
DARIEN — Brandon M. Poth, 29, of Depew was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Route 77, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Sept. 5 in Town Court.
DARIEN — Francisco A. Quinones, 32, of Buffalo was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly had cocaine while at Darien Lake Theme Park.
PEMBROKE — Katherine F. Donohue, 29, of Rochester was charged with DWI after she was stopped on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with driving to the left of pavement markings, moving from a lane unsafely and following too closely.
STAFFORD — Marcus C. Taylor Jr., 33, of Brockport was charged with DWI after he was stopped for speeding on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Richard A. Demmer, 30, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court to answer an attempted robbery charge, the second time he has been charged with failing to appear.
n Crystal A. Mounts, 46, of Batavia was charged with failing to appear in court for petit larceny.
n Lance D. Beals, 53, of Batavia was charged with criminal mischief and criminal tampering for allegedly damaging an apartment building.
n Kavyia A. Spencer, 24, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing from a store.
n Patricia M. Anderson, 38, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failing to appear in court for a petit larceny charged.
n Edmund J. Sobresky, 54, of Batavia was charged with DWI by drugs.
n Patricia A. McCarthy, 29, of Batavia was charged with harassment and public lewdness. Police said she was in a fight and lost her clothes during the incident.