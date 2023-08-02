BETHANY — A Batavia man was charged with felony assault after he attacked an emergency medical technician while he was being transported to a hospital early Saturday morning, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
James R. Tillery, 50, of Farwell Drive was charged with second-degree assault for causing injury to an EMT.
Deputies said Tillery was being taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment when he attacked the EMT about 2:30 a.m. while on Route 63. Tillery is to appear at a later date in court.
BYRON — Adam T. Shipwash, 43, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Aug. 14 in Town Court.
ARCADE — An Arcade man faces charges after a violent domestic dispute on Northwoods Road, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
David G. Heckathorn, 53, was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief
Deputies said Heckathorn hit and choked a woman. He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BENNINGTON — Jameson E. Brunn, 19, of Wales was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop on Route 77, Wyoming deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BENNINGTON — Marvin Curry, 27, of Lawton was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Route 354, Wyoming deputies said.
He also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation for having 10 suspensions, along with traffic violations.