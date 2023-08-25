BATAVIA — Mark L. Frongetta, 53, of Park Road was charged with disorderly conduct for yelling obscenities at Best Western and throwing the hotel’s phone, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Aug. 23 in Town Court.
STAFFORD — Dennis E. Biggins Jr., 48, of Batavia was charged with DWI after he was stopped for driving too slow and impeding traffic on Route 237 Monday afternoon, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent.
BERGEN — Jose E. Velez-Torres, 42, of Rochester was charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Route 33 Monday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, improper plates and no insurance.
KENDALL — Thorton A. Wardhaugh, 34, of Kendall was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Debra M. Johnston, 65, of Brockport was charged with welfare fraud and felony offering a false instrument for filing, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Theory A. Haynes, 53, of Medina was charged with welfare fraud and five counts of offering a false instrument for filing, state police said.
Haynes is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BENNINGTON — Daysean Braswell-Adams, 23, of Cheektowaga was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and felony aggravated family offense, state police said.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail.