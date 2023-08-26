WARSAW — Sandra L. Hostetler, 50, of Warsaw was charged with DWI after she was stopped at 9 p.m. last Saturday, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BENNINGTON — Samuel J. Streit, 22, of Alden was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
MIDDLEBURY — Terrence D. Butler, 41, of Pavilion was charged with felony criminal mischief for damaging property during a domestic dispute, state police said.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail.
BYRON — Adam T. Shipwash, 43, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
JAVA — Cody A. Eaton, 33, of Attica was charged with felony DWI after he crashed on Pee Dee Road Tuesday, state police said.
He also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree AUO and circumventing an interlock device.
Eaton is to appear in Java Town Court at a later date.