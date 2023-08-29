BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Andrew J. Draper, 44, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failing to appear for felony criminal contempt from a case on Aug. 24, 2022.
n George J. Budzinack, 43, of Batavia was charged with criminal possession of stolen property for possessing a stolen phone.
n Kayla M. Geissler, 31, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for steaing from Tops.
n Weldon J. Ervin, 31, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court and obstruction of governmental administration. He was a passenger in a car driven by someone with an order of protection against him. He fled on foot but was found a short time later and charged.
n Matthew P. Parker, 33, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Tops.
n Amber L. Turner, 30, and Angela M. Samson, 42, of Batavia were charged with making graffiti for allegedly spray-painting a sidewalk on South Main Street.
n Jason T. Knickerbocker, 32, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failing to appear in court to answer a driving while impaired by drugs charge.
n Savannah T. Parsons, 19, of Groveland was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court.
n Jeremiah L. Hayes, 29, of Le Roy was charged with obstruction of governmental administration for refusing to exit his car during a traffic stop and refusing to identify himself.
n Sean M. Conway, 46, of Pembroke was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon after he was found with an expandable baton during a traffic stop.
n Crystal M. Bouter, 34, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failing to appear in court for a criminal mischief charge.
n Kyle J. Stack of Batavia was charged with criminal trespass and failure to keep right after he was stopped for riding a bicycle in the wrong lane and then running from police. He was found in a person’s back yard.
n Ashton L. Mohney, 33, of Batavia was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing after a report of a disturbance on Ross Street. He allegedly punched a woman in the head and grabbed her by the neck.
n Ricky L. Miller, 41, of Batavia was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court for stealing from Tops.
n Frank R. Cratsenberg, 63, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failing to appear in court for stealing from Kwik Fill.
n Ryan M. Arner, 37, of Batavia was charged with harassment for headbutting a person.
n Aaron R. Hatfield, 38, of Lockport was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance for stealing from Tops.
n Kelli E. Wallace, 60, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Tops.