SHELDON — Tyshon C. King, 27, of Brooklyn faces charges after a traffic stop revealed he had 13 active suspensions on his license, Wyoming deputies said.
King was stopped on Route 20A and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple vehicle and traffic charges. He also allegedly had a fake driver’s license and a credit card belonging to another person and was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
He was released to appear at a later date in Town Court.
PERRY — A woman wanted in two counties was arrested on four active warrants and then charged with another crime, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies charged Shawnna Lamont, 33, of Perry at a house on Page Road as a result of warrants issued in Wyoming and Genesee counties.
She was jailed and then later charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operation for taking a person’s car without permission on June 21.
She also was charged with criminal contempt of court because the person who owned the car had an order of protection against her.
Lamont remains in jail, with bail set at $2,500.