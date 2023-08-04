BENNINGTON — Daysean Brayswell-Adams, 23, of Buffalo was charged with criminal contempt of court and felony aggravated family offense after a domestic dispute July 26, Wyoming deputies said.
He was committed to jail.
CARLTON — Justin M. Stritzinger, 23, of Albion was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 11 p.m. July 26, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Devin M. Baker, 32, of Baltimore faces charges after he allegedly stole a car, state police said.
He was charged with grand larceny fourth-and-third-degree and 18 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and was committed to Orleans County Jail.
ALEXANDER — Kailea J. Gold, 36, was charged with aggravated harassment for threatening a person, state police said.
Gold is to appear at a later date in Town Court.