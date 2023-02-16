BATAVIA — A Stafford woman pleaded guilty in Town Court last month to disorderly conduct in satisfaction of welfare fraud charges against her, Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi said.
Tammy O’Shea, 50, had been charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She failed to report income from both her and her husband and collected $5,265 in SNAP benefits, Riggi said.
O’Shea was allowed to plead guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was given a one-year conditional discharge, as long as she pays full restitution by Oct. 24.
BATAVIA — A Perry man was charged with illegally attempting to buy a gun at a store on Veterans Memorial Drive, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Kevin L. Richardson, 49, put false information on paperwork in at attempt to buy a guy, deputies said.
He was charged with attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and first-degree falsifying business records.
SHELDON — Charles S. Silverschatz, 38, of Cheektowaga was charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled subtance after a traffic stop, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was stopped on Route 20A and also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and no registration.
He allegedly possessed methamphetamine and magic mushrooms.
WARSAW — Ethan Davis, 22, of Nunda was charged with felony second-degree assault for allegedly punching another inmate several times at Wyoming County Jail, deputies said.
He was returned to jail with bail set at $20,000.
BATAVIA — Megan J. Courtney, 26, of West Main Street Road was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She allegedly stole debit card information and used it to buy more than $1,800 worth of merchandise.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
n Cordero L. Royes, 35, of West Main Street was charged with second-degree burglary and criminal contempt of court after he was found at a residence in violation of an order of protection.
n Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 28, homeless was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and identity theft. He allegedly entered a house and stole property and personal information used to defraud the victim.
n Toni B. Crenshaw, 30, of Lockport was charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent anda failure to keep right.
n Nikita N. Shook, 36, of East Main Street was charged on three warrants for failing to appear in court.
n Salvatore M. Motisi, 68, of Farmingdale was charged with DWI after he drove over an embankment.
n Aamir K. Holloway, 23, of Batavia was charged with harassment.
n Zakara R. Jackson, 19, of Batavia was charged on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court and with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ALBION — Jaynesha A. Lewandowski, 30, of Ridgeway was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Haley M. Merrill, 30, of Holley was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
RIDGEWAY — Collin W. Dunn, 25, of Medina was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Valerie L. Micalizio, 42, of Waterport was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
ALBION — Dalton T. Worgo, 39, of Albion was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, state police said.
BYRON — Evan R. Nenni, 35, of Byron was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, state police said.
The charges came after a domestic dispute.
BATAVIA — Adam E. Horton, 43, of Batavia was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 12;26 a.m. Monday, state police said.
BATAVIA — A Le Roy man was charged with felony grand larceny for bilking Social Services, Investigator Robert Riggi said.
Justin R. Swift, 43, was charged with third-degree grand larceny for failing to report wages. He received $3,324 in SNAP benefits he was not entitled to.
Swift was arraigned in Town Court and is to appear again at a later date.
