BATAVIA — A Stafford woman pleaded guilty in Town Court last month to disorderly conduct in satisfaction of welfare fraud charges against her, Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi said.

Tammy O’Shea, 50, had been charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She failed to report income from both her and her husband and collected $5,265 in SNAP benefits, Riggi said.

