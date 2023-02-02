LE ROY — Richard M. Schiersing, 47, of Scottsville was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing early Monday morning, village police said.
Police were called to a house on East Main Road about 12:30 a.m. for a report of a person trespassing within a fenced yard.
Schiersing was found hiding under a trailer and taken into custody.
Sheriff’s deputies and state police assisted. Anyone with additional information can contact Officer C.J. Miller at 345-6350 or info@leroypolice.org.
BATAVIA — Margaret A. Miles, 57, of West Main Street Road faces charges after she fought with police attempting to charge her with petit larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Michael R. Ostrander, 58, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failing to appear in court for a criminal contempt of court charge.
n Joseph C. Jeffords, 31, of Chestnut Street was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He allegedly borrowed a friend’s car to go to Rochester and did not return it.
n Anthony L. Vanelli, 45, of Federal Drive was charged on a warrant with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a Kit Kat bar and a Nitro Pepsi from a local store. He was committed to jail with bail set at $1.
n Robert A. Shuttleworth, 64, of Gaslight Lane was charged on a warrant with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, suspended registration, no insurance and unlicensed driver.
n Shelby L. Fryer, 27, of Prune Street was charged on a warrant with failure to appear for DWI charges.
n Jessica B. Saeli, 33, of Morse Place was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court for felony criminal contempt, third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
n Adam M. White, 36, of North Lyon Street was charged with DWI.
n Dustin T. Forkell, 31, of Hulberton Road, Clarendon was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for being in a stolen car.
n Bradley R. Jordan, 30, of Liberty Street was charged with felony aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief after an investigation into a domestic violence complaint.
ALBION — Logan M. White, 29, of Batavia was charged with third-degree welfare fraud, state police said.
White is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Joshua D. Eveland, 38, of Rochester was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 12;42 a.m. Sunday, state police said.
He also was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.
