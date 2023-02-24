BATAVIA — Demetrius J. Coleman, 27, of Buffalo was charged with petit larceny for stealing a BB gun from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear March 2 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Zakara R. Jackson, 19, of Batavia was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jackson allegedly brought a crack pipe into jail.
OAKFIELD — Caleb R. Richardson, 28, of Pembroke was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly had a small bag of drugs and paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop.
ALBION — Lavar L. Green, 45, of Rochester was charged with felony promoting prison contraband, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
SHELBY — Jenia R. Suarez-Jimenez, 31, of Medina was charged with stalking, state police said.
ALBION — Jessica J. Farewell, 27, of Holley was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — John J. Petti, 33, of Lancaster was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 10:37 p.m. Saturday on Route 5, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent, open container and no headlamps.
BATAVIA — Ethan M. Conrad, 22, of South Main Street Road was charged with felony DWI after he was stopped at 10:24 p.m. Thursday on South Main, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with failure to dim headlights and moving from a lane unsafely.
BERGEN — John M. Francis, 29, of Batavia was charged with DWI after he was stopped Feb. 11 on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI, no tail lamps and failure to notify DMV of an address change.
STAFFORD — Jerwan B. McFarley, 37, of Rochester was charged with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, state police said.
The charges came after an investigation into a domestic dispute.
MURRAY — Nathan A. Schoonmaker, 21, of Murray was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A city man was charged Feb. 6 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, city police said.
Joseph C. Jeffords, 31, of Chestnut Street was taken into custody on a warrant, police said. He is to appear March 8 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A city man was charged Feb. 2 after an incident at an area business, city police said.
Raymond J. Vickers, 55, of Dellinger Avenue was charged with petit larceny and second-degree harassment. He was to appear Feb. 21 in City Court.
BATAVIA — Jason S. Neth was charged Feb. 5 after a traffic stop, city police said.
Neth, 28, of Alleghany Road in Corfu was charged with DWI, driving with a suspended registration and speeding, police said. He is to appear March 2 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A traffic stop on Feb. 10 resulted in charges against a Batavia woman.
Amber L. Turner, 29, of South Main St. was found to have crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, and was driving without a license, police said. She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlicensed operation.
Turner is to appear in City Court at a later date.
BATAVIA — James N. Difalco was charged Feb. 10 after a traffic stop, city police said.
Difalco, 26, of South Main Street was found to have crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia hidden in his vehicle. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and is to appear in City Court at a later date.
CASTILE — A Warsaw man was charged Feb. 14 after investigation of a crash on Route 39, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Investigation revealed Dylan Crater, 19, was intoxicated, deputies said. He was charged with DWI and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more.
Crater is to appear Monday in Castile Town Court.
GAINESVILLE — Santo J. Consiglio was charged Sunday after a suspicious vehicle complaint, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies responded Shearing Road for a report a vehicle in the front yard of a residence. The driver was found to be Consiglio, who allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Consiglio, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He is to appear March 6 in Town Court.
STAFFORD — Justine D. Wood, 36, of Batavia was charged with two counts of bail jumping, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She was supposed to appear in Stafford Town Court on a criminal matter Jan. 23 but never showed. She was arraigned and jailed with bail set at $2,000.
BATAVIA — A city man arrested in November for possessing an illegal rifle was charged Tuesday with providing false information for a pistol permit, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Brian T. Stachewicz, 27, was charged with felony offering a false instrument for filing.
Deputies said he gave fake information on a state pistol permit application in August.
Stachewicz in November was charged with felony possession of an illegal rifle and DWI in a case that remains pending.
ALBION — Matthew P. Butler, 40, of Brockport was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Dean R. Cook, 48, of Medina was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
He also was charged with offering a false instrument for filing.
BATAVIA — A Le Roy man wanted for failing to appear in Genesee County Court on a violation of probation charge was arrested, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Michael J. Vanbuskirk Jr., 49, was charged with second-degree bail jumping and is to appear March 7 in City Court.