BATAVIA — Christian P. Voight Jr., 23, of Valle Drive was charged with criminal mischief and harassment, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly damaged property and placed his hands on a person.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy and windy. There will be periods of light rain in the morning. High around 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 12:01 am
BATAVIA — Christian P. Voight Jr., 23, of Valle Drive was charged with criminal mischief and harassment, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly damaged property and placed his hands on a person.
BERGEN — Hector Y. Hernandez, 22, of Rochester was charged with DWI after he was stopped for speeding at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Apple Tree Avenue, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear April 5 in Town Court.
ELBA — Jayne B. Liotto, 63, of Batavia was charged with DWI after she crashed at 1 a.m. Friday on Drake Street Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with failure to keep right.
TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Kevin M. Monell, 31, of Shelby was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a carton of cigarettes from a smoke shop, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear March 7 in Alabama Town Court.
BATAVIA — Evan F. Maynard was charged Monday with falsely reporting an incident, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
An investigation revealed Maynard, 22, of Batavia gave false information to police and pawned several items at a pawn shop, deputies said. He is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1