BATAVIA — Baillie M. Schwab, 23, of Alexander Road, Attica, was charged with felony DWI after she was stopped for speeding at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Oak Street, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

She also was charged with driver’s view obstructed and is to appear Feb. 22 in City Court.

