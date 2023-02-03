BATAVIA — Baillie M. Schwab, 23, of Alexander Road, Attica, was charged with felony DWI after she was stopped for speeding at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Oak Street, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with driver’s view obstructed and is to appear Feb. 22 in City Court.
BATAVIA — Dana L. Powers, 52, of Batavia was charged with third-degree grand larceny and falsifying business records, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Powers is to appear Feb. 14 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Keilah L. Hart, 27, of Rochester was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor drug possession for bringing a controlled substance into Genesee County Jail Tuesday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in City Court.
WARSAW — Emioluwa Abiola, 20, of Buffalo faces charges after a traffic stop on Route 20A, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
She was charged with criminal impersonation for giving a fake name, aggravated unlicensed operation, window tint violations and possession of another person’s license.
WARSAW — Malik Aguiniga, 24, of Lorain, Ohio was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after a traffic stop on South Main Street Tuesday, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with no seat belt, consuming cannabis in a car and unlawful possession of cannabis for having more than three ounces.
ALBION — Hailey C. Engel, 27, of Medina was charged with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.