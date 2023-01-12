PEMBROKE — Theresa L. Fisher, 34, of Lockport was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after she was stopped at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 1 on Route 77, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 1:10 am
PEMBROKE — Theresa L. Fisher, 34, of Lockport was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after she was stopped at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 1 on Route 77, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.
BYRON — Jocolby S. Wallace, 34, of Rochester was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for having a stun gun in his car during a traffic stop on Route 33 Friday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with no inspection and aggravated unlicensed operation.
BATAVIA — Tommy L. Mobley III, 42, of Le Roy was charged with attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Mobley is accused of trying to buy a gun, which he is prohibited from doing because of previous criminal convictions.
ALBION — Brandon L. Meiers, 26, of Albion was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
MURRAY — Bernard C. Ward, 62, of Holley was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 8 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1