TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Benjamin J. Russo, 41, of Buffalo faces charges after he tried to get away from deputies during a traffic stop, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies attempted to stop Russo for speeding on Bloomingdale Road Jan. 10. Russo allegedly refused to stop but eventually stopped and ran from his car.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1