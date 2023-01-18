TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Benjamin J. Russo, 41, of Buffalo faces charges after he tried to get away from deputies during a traffic stop, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies attempted to stop Russo for speeding on Bloomingdale Road Jan. 10. Russo allegedly refused to stop but eventually stopped and ran from his car.
He was caught a short time later and charged with obstruction of governmental administration, speeding and failure to obey a police officer.
LE ROY — An investigation into a Jan. 7 crash on Warsaw Road has led to charges against an Albion man, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Antonio E. Sosa-Martinez, 33, crashed his work van about 8 p.m. He was charged with DWI, moving from a lane unsafely, drinking or using cannabis in a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation.
PEMBROKE — David C. Pfenninger Jr., 44. of Fargo Road was charged with DWI after he was found stuck in a ditch off Route 77 Friday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.18 percent and moving from a lane unsafely.
BATAVIA — Jordan R. Difilippo, 29, of Pembroke was charged with failing to abide by New York State Sex Offender Registry requirements, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly failed to disclose an email address to probation officers. Difilippo is a Level 2 offender for a 2021 conviction for possessing a sexual performance by a child.
BATAVIA — Paul Crawford, 54, of Batavia was charged with misdemeanor drug possession during a traffic stop Thursday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Jan. 25 in Town Court.
PEMBROKE — Timothy Ting Hsia, 33, of McKeesport, Pa., was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 6 a.m. Saturday on Genesee Street, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and failure to use four-way flashers.
SILVER SPRINGS — An investigation into a domestic dispute Dec. 29 has led to charges against a Wyoming man, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Mark W. Knitter, 25, was charged with criminal mischief, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. He is accused of forcing his way into a locked bedroom door. A 10-month-old child was in the residence at the time.
WARSAW — Shaun M. Koch, 45, of Bliss was charged with two counts of petit larceny after an investigation into multiple shoplifting incidents at Walmart, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Jan. 23 in Town Court.
SILVER SPRINGS — A Silver Springs man faced DWI charges after an investigation into a domestic violence complaint Jan. 4, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
A woman called deputies to report a domestic violence issue. When she was on the phone the suspect, Michael L. Machovoe, 40, arrived at the woman’s house.
Deputies told her to leave for her own safety, which she did.
The woman was driving to Family Court about 1 p.m. when she called 911 to report that Machovoe was following her on Route 19 and swerving all over the road.
Deputies arrived but Machovoe had driven away and stopped following the woman. Deputies went to his residence, where they charged Machovoe with DWI and no inspection.
WARSAW — Lynn P. Carlson, 62, of Warsaw was charged with DWI after being stopped on South Main Street after a report of a person driving erratically Dec. 28, deputies said.
Carlson also was charged with aggravated DWI, failure to signal and failure to keep right.
BYRON — Matthew J. Zon, 41, of South Byron was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, state police said.
He is accused of violating an order of protection in October.
BATAVIA — Bradley D. Jerry, 38, of Belmont was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Three people were charged with trying to smuggle drugs into prison Sunday, state police said.
Dializ M. Smith, 35, of Rochester, Niteysha K. Jones, 25, of Buffalo and Eliana M. Reese, 19, of Syracuse were charged in separate incidents with promoting prison contraband.
Reese also was charged with felony promoting contraband and fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.