BETHANY — An Alexander man who crashed his car while using his phone has been charged with DWI, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Cory B. Buckenmeyer, 32, of Alexander Road crashed on Creek Road about 10 p.m. Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BETHANY — An Alexander man who crashed his car while using his phone has been charged with DWI, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Cory B. Buckenmeyer, 32, of Alexander Road crashed on Creek Road about 10 p.m. Friday.
He was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol of more than 0.18 percent, unreasonable speed, driving to the left of pavement markings, operating a car while using a cell phone and no seat belt.
ALABAMA — An investigation into a Nov. 8 crash on Judge Road has led to charges against a woman, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Michele L. Difalco, 34, of Maple Street was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, moving from a lane unsafely and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
LE ROY — Ronald C. Inzinna, 54, of Le Roy was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Feb. 7 in Town Court.
ALABAMA — David P. Jacobs, 43, of Rochester was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he was stopped at 2:17 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He also was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1