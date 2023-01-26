BATAVIA — An investigation into a hit-and-run crash at Main and Oak streets Jan. 2 had led to DWI charges against the driver and passenger, city police said.
Police were called after a car drove over the median and hit a traffic stop and fled the scene.
Patrols stopped the car on Ellicott Street and found Alyssa K. Hillman, 29, of Corfu behind the wheel. She was charged with DWI.
An investigation revealed that she had switched seats with Richard W. Reid, 54, also of Corfu after the crash.
Reid was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash and moving from a lane unsafely.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past three weeks:
n Alicia M. Lyons, 43, of Colorado Avenue faces numerous charges after she was arrested on warrants and then fought with police.
Lyons had six warrants for her arrest for continually failing to appear in court to answer trespassing and harassment charges. She also was charged with resisting arrest and was jailed with bail set at $750.
n Daniel J. Bakowski, 42, of Ellicott Street was charged with third-degree assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief to prevent someone from calling for help.
He is accused of assaulting a family member while children were present.
n Karina M. Treleaven, 38, of Prospect Avenue was charged with DWI.
n Eric R. Raymond, 52, of Hillside Drive was charged with DWI, open container and failure to yield the right of way.
n Lazeuia D. Washington, 45, of West Main Street was charged with menacing and harassment for allegedly becoming “physically aggressive” to a woman at a rooming house.
n Jason W. Whitehead, 25, and Natalie N. Neueurther, 23, of Bank Street were charged with misdemeanor drug possession, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said the two had cocaine that was “easily reachable” to a toddler in the residence.
n A Woodrow Road woman was ticketed three times in two days for allowing her three dogs to run loose.
n Gabrielle E. Melton, 27, of Walnut Avenue was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief for spray-painting a car on Summit Street.
n Patrice C. Haight, 60, of Batavia was charged with DWI and speeding.
n Daryl T. Stalter, 37, of Brockport was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and open container after police were called to a disturbance in the area of North Spruce and Eleanor Place.
n Ballard P. Maye, 36, of Swan Street was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and harassment after an investigation into a domestic dispute.
n Timmy J. Frazier, 65, of Main Street was charged on two warrants. One was for trespass, resisting arrest and obstruction for allegedly fighting with officers. The second was for trespassing after refusing to leave a business.
n Aaron T. Hendershot, 26, of Ellicott Street was charged on two warrants.
He is accused of failing to appear in court for two counts of criminal contempt of court and criminal trespassing.
n David A. Kendall, 50, of Bank Street was charged with stalking for allegedly following another driver to a residence and getting into an argument.