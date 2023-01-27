BATAVIA — The following arrests were recently reported by city police:
n Olivia J. Patten, 25, of Oakfield was charged with theft of services for allegedly leaving a business without paying.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 1:16 am
n Michael W. Flint, 23, of Mount Morris was charged with failure to appear in court to answer a charge of criminal contempt of court.
n Billy Joe Budziszewski, 31, was charged with trespassing and obstruction of governmental administration for refusing to leave a business and then fighting with police.
n Julie R. Richardson, 32, and Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 28, both homeless, were charged with criminal trespass for being in a building without permission.
n Cordero L. Royes, 35, of Maple Street faces charges after separate incidents. He was charged with harassment for hitting a person during an argument. He was charged with third-degree assault for hitting a person in the face and ribs. He was charged with DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation after a traffic stop.
n Jamie L. Broadbent, 40, of Walnut Street was charged with criminal trespass for being in a residence where he had previously trespassed.
n Mark A. Remington, 48, of West Main Street was charged with failure to report a change of address as a sex offender.
He is a Level 2 offender on the state registry for a felony sex offender involving a 13-year-old girl in the state of Alabama in 1996.
BYRON — Alan J. Borlaug Jr., 27, of Rochester was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent.
JAVA — Daniel C. Camann, 36, of Amherst was charged with felony DWI after deputies stopped him after reports he was driving all over Route 78 Sunday, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He has a prior DWI conviction in 2017 in Amherst.
BENNINGTON — Michael C. Schulz of Route 77 was charged with reckless endangerment for interfering with the repossession of a vehicle, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
