ALEXANDER — A Brookville Road woman faces charges after she pointed a gun at a person during a domestic dispute Dec. 22, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Vicki L. Manns, 52, was charged Dec. 28 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault and harassment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1