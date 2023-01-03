ALEXANDER — A Brookville Road woman faces charges after she pointed a gun at a person during a domestic dispute Dec. 22, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Vicki L. Manns, 52, was charged Dec. 28 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault and harassment.
Deputies said she threw an ashtray at the victim, causing injury and threatened the person with a gun.
She is to appear Jan. 10 in Town Court.
PEMBROKE — Rachel B. Solomon, 30, of North Lake Road was charged with criminal contempt of court and harassment for violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Joseph M. Morelli, 54, of Oakfield was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Main Street Dec. 14, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Feb. 8 in City Court.
PAVILION — Adam J. Pape, 35, of Morrow Road was charged with felony DWI after he was stopped at 8 p.m. Friday on Route 20, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, no Interlock device and open container.
ALABAMA — Nia H. Spring, 23, of Griffin Road was charged with criminal contempt of court and grand larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear Jan. 12 in Town Court.
LE ROY — Ronald C. Inzinna, 54, of Le Roy was charged with harassment and criminal mischief for subjecting another person to physical contact and preventing them from calling for help, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Louis M. Reeb, 32, of Alexander was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Ashley E. Hermance, 36, of Brockport was charged with DWI after she was stopped at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
CARLTON — Angel L. Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 36, of Albion was jailed after an investigation into a domestic dispute Sunday, state police said.
He was charged with felony criminal mischief and felony criminal contempt of court.
