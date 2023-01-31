BATAVIA — A traffic stop at McDonald’s on East Main Street led to drug charges against the driver and passenger early Sunday morning, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jodi M. Flow, 36, was stopped at 1:49 a.m. for traffic violations. Deputy James Stack and K9 Rayzor were called to assist and Rayzor alerted on the car for possible drugs.
A search of the car revealed both Flow and passenger, Eric J. Vanskiver, 30, of Brockport possessed a controlled substance.
Flow, of Rochester and Vanskiver were charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Flow also was charged with tampering with physical evidence, traffic device violation and illegal signal.
BATAVIA — Two people on parole and post-release supervision were charged with drug possession after a traffic stop on West Main Street Thursday afternoon, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Marquis K. Saddler, 32, of Rochester and Kara B. Sass, 28, of Batavia were charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were assisted parole officers at the time.
Sass was released from prison Aug. 16 after serving five months for dealing drugs and is on parole until 2028.
