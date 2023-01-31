BATAVIA — A traffic stop at McDonald’s on East Main Street led to drug charges against the driver and passenger early Sunday morning, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Jodi M. Flow, 36, was stopped at 1:49 a.m. for traffic violations. Deputy James Stack and K9 Rayzor were called to assist and Rayzor alerted on the car for possible drugs.

