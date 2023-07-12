KENDALL — Cody J. Weiss, 25, of Kendall was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 10 p.m July 1, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Shaneese J. Parnell, 34, of Rochester was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, state police said.
She is accused of stealing from a building in the town.
BATAVIA — Paula A. Kingdollar, 54, of Pavilion was charged with petit larceny for purse-snatching, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ELBA — Andrew R. Bastiano, 36, of Batavia was charged with felony DWI after he was stopped at 12:39 a.m. Monday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
STAFFORD — Austin F. Buzard, 25, of Stafford was charged with felony assault and felony aggravated criminal contempt of court, state police said.
He was committed to jail.