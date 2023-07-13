KENDALL — A Kenmore Road man faces charges after he was found with two guns in violation of a court order, Orleans County sheriff’s investigators said.
Brandon J. Baker, 32, was charged after members of the Special Response Team entered his house and found two 12-gauge shotguns.
Baker was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of court and on a warrant for failing to appear in Family Court.
DARIEN — Cologeno A. Gallo, 19, of Clarence was charged with grand larceny for stealing a backpack containing more than $1,000 worth of property, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
The alleged theft happened at Darien Lake Theme Park.
BATAVIA — David Lofton Jr., 28, of Rochester was charged with felony second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting an inmate at Genesee County Jail.
He was arraigned and returned to jail.
BATAVIA — Christopher J. Tunney, 48, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found with cocaine, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Jose Luis Santiago Agosto, 39, of Rochester was charged with grand larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly stole nearly $1,400 worth of merchandise from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Jocolby S. Wallace, 34, of Rochester was charged with DWI by drugs, smoking cannabis in a car, aggravated unlicensed operation and obstructed view.
n Dominic J. Taylor, 20, of Batavia was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly displaying a knife during an altercation with other people on Grandview Terrace.
n Tonya M. Weber, 39, of Batavia was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession. She was found “with a large quantity” of drugs during her arrest on a warrant.
n Victor A. Rivera-Cotto, 55, of Batavia was charged with aggravated DWI.
n Heidi L. Klein, 48, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny.
n Adam B. Thomas, 34, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court after he was found to be a passenger in a car driven by a woman with an order of protection against him.
n Kimberly L. Blue, 34, of Batavia was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court in 2021 for charges that she left four children unsupervised.
n Shelby L. Fryer, 27, of Batavia was charged on warrants with failure to appear in court on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal impersonation.