BATAVIA — The following people were recently charged by city police:
n Victor A. Rivera-Cotto, 55, of Batavia was charged with aggravated DWI.
n Heidi L. Klein, 48, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny.
n Adam B. Thomas, 34, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court after he was found to be a passenger in a car driven by a woman with an order of protection against him.
n Kimberly L. Blue, 34, of Batavia was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court in 2021 for charges that she left four children unsupervised.
n Shelby L. Fryer, 27, of Batavia was charged on warrants with failure to appear in court on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal impersonation.
OAKFIELD — A village man was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Nathaniel A. Finta, 18, of North Main St. was committed to Genesee County Jail pending arraignment.
PEMBROKE — An investigation at a truck stop on Thursday resulted in charges against a Rochester woman, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Sara M. Conrow, 34, was found to be intoxicated, deputies said. She was charged with DWI, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent more, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Conrow is to appear July 26 in Town Court.