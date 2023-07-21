BATAVIA — Phillip A. Ruffin, 50, of Niagara Falls was charged with felony DWI after he was stopped at 2 a.m. Saturday on Redfield Parkway, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said Ruffin had parked in the middle of the road with his caution lights on.
BETHANY — Thomas J. Szworka, 35, of Bethany was charged with failure to register a change to an internet account as a registered sex offender, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is a Level 2 offender for a 2022 conviction for possessing child porn.
BATAVIA — Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 28, was charged with second-degree escape after he slipped away from a secured area of Genesee County Jail Saturday.
He also was charged with criminal mischief for damaging property to help him escape. He was returned to jail.
LE ROY — Austin M. Malek, 21, of North Street was charged with DWI after he was stopped for speeding at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 5, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and resisting arrest, unlicensed operation and obstruction of governmental administration.
BATAVIA — Mason A. Hogle, 19, of Oakfield was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Walmart, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BYRON — Angela M. Oberst, 40, of Olean was charged with felony DWI with a child in the car after she was stopped at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
She also was charged with felony DWI by drugs because of a previous conviction, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated unlicensed operation.
BATAVIA — Benjamin G. Evans, 34, of State Street was charged with petit larceny for stealing from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.
OAKFIELD — Zachary A. Jones, 29, of Trinity, FL was charged with DWI after he crashed his truck at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Lockport Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with speed not reasonable.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Richard A. Demmer, 30, of Batavia was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of attempted robbery.
n Benjamin G. Evans, 34, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing a package from a residence on State Street.
n Ronald W. Lewis, 35, of Rochester was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting.
n Ahdeosun R. Aiken, 25, of Attica and Amanda J. Jackson, 22, of Batavia were charged with endangering the welfare of a child for having a 1-year-old in the car with them while they engaged in sexual activity.
n Crystal M. Bouter, 34, of Batavia was charged with criminal mischief for damaging another person’s phone.
n Brian M. Raphael, 35, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting.
n Lance D. Beals, 53, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief for stealing a cell phone and damaging it.
DARIEN - Jada L. Coursey, 32, of Warren, PA was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She allegedly hit another person in front of a child.
JAVA - A Chaffee Road man faces charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbors while in front of children, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to Chaffee and Curriers roads for a report of a man in the road yelling “and causing a scene.”
Deputies interviewed several people and charged Jacob Wilson, 44.
Wilson was charged with menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
BATAVIA - Thomas H. Cole, 21, of North Chili was charged with DWI by drugs after he was stopped at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.