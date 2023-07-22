OAKFIELD — Zachary A. Jones, 29, of Trinity, FL was charged with DWI after he crashed his truck at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Lockport Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with speed not reasonable.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Richard A. Demmer, 30, of Batavia was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of attempted robbery.
n Benjamin G. Evans, 34, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing a package from a residence.
n Ronald W. Lewis, 35, of Rochester was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting.
n Ahdeosun R. Aiken, 25, of Attica and Amanda J. Jackson, 22, of Batavia were charged with endangering the welfare of a child for having a 1-year-old in the car with them while they engaged in sexual activity.
n Crystal M. Bouter, 34, of Batavia was charged with criminal mischief for damaging another person’s phone.
n Brian M. Raphael, 35, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting.
n Lance D. Beals, 53, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief for stealing a cell phone and damaging it.
JAVA — A Chaffee Road man faces charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbors while in front of children, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to Chaffee and Curriers roads for a report of a man in the road yelling “and causing a scene.”
Deputies interviewed several people and charged Jacob Wilson, 44.
Wilson was charged with menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.