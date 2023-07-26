BATAVIA — Thomas H. Cole, 21, of North Chili was charged with DWI by drugs after he was stopped at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
DARIEN — Jada L. Coursey, 32, of Warren, Pa. was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She allegedly hit another person in front of a child.
SHELDON — A Castile man was charged Saturday after a traffic stop on Route 77, state police said.
Bob J. Jett, 48, was found to be impaired by drugs, troopers said. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol.
Jett is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
PEMBROKE — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after a July 9 incident, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Juan Nieves, 31, of Parkside Avenue was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI, driving with a suspended registration, driving without insurance, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He is to appear Sept. 27 in Town Court.
PEMBROKE — A Batavia man is facing charges after he stole merchandise from a Crosby’s store, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Richard Demmer, 30 of South Spruce Street was charged July 18 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, deputies said. He is to appear Aug. 9 in Town Court.