BATAVIA — Daniel J. Torok Jr., 36, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Aug. 8 in City Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Jamonte O. Murrell, 19, of Batavia was charged with second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a person during a fight at a house on Watson Street July 19.
n Michael J. Torres, 39, of Batavia was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and obstruction of governmental administration.
Police saw Torres riding a bicycle and knew he had a warrant from the Sheriff’s Department. Torres tried to flee, crashed his bicycle and then ran before police took him into custody. He was found with “multiple bags” of drugs and a large amount of cash, officers said.
n Thomas J. Preedom, 35, of Batavia was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and harassment for hitting a person with a court order of protection against him.
n Michelle L. Misiak, 58, of Le Roy was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court for petit larceny. She also was charged with bail jumping.
n Rulee A. Allyn, 60, of Batavia was charged with six counts of owning unlicensed dogs and six counts of failure to provide sustenance to animals.
Police were called to Brooklyn Avenue for a report of dogs running loose. Five were found and a sixth was found at Allyn’s residence. The dogs were covered in feces and were not properly care for, police said.
PAVILION — Monte R. Carr, 52. of Pavilion was charged with menacing and criminal mischief, state police said.
He also was charged with criminal contempt of court and was committed to Genesee County Jail.
ALBION — Daniel L. Allport, 59, of Lyndonville was charged with welfare fraud, state police said. He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Nathan S. Jobe, 27, of Albion was charged with menacing with a weapon and reckless endangerment, state police said. The charges came after an investigation into a domestic dispute.