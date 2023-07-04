ATTICA — A Texas man was charged June 27 after a traffic stop on Exchange Street, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Attica police responded to a report of a vehicle driven erratically. The driver had allegedly pulled out in front of a vehicle and struck a curb and sidewalk.
Officers located the vehicle on Exchange Street and observed it allegedly driving over the centerline. They conducted a traffic stop near Attica Correctional Facility and contacted deputies, since the vehicle was now in the Town of Attica.
Sanjoy K. Banik, 50, of Richmond failed field sobriety tests, deputies said. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and is to appear July 10 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A Livingston County man was charged June 29 with fourth-degree grand larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
An investigation revealed Joseph G. Eyer, 75, of Cowen Rd. in Piffard had stolen a purse containing a cellphone and multiple credit cards, deputies said. He is to appear July 11 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A Rochester woman was charged June 27 with petit larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Ebony L.S. Deas, 25, of Affinity Lane allegedly took items from a business. She is to appear July 11 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A traffic stop on June 28 resulted in charges against a Rochester resident, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Nekia D. Newton, 47, was found to possess a controlled substance, deputies said.
Newton was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, insufficient turn signal and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
BATAVIA — William A. Lewis has been charged with bail jumping, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Lewis, 37, of Riley Street in Buffalo failed to appear at a Town Court session, deputies said. He was held pending arraignment.