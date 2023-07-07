BATAVIA — Mark L. Frongetta, 53, of Park Road was charged with using a weapon to threaten a person July 1, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
BATAVIA — Maurice R. McCoy, 70, of North Street was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Aug. 17 in Town Court.
STAFFORD — Andrew S. Hartman, 40, of Java Center was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 12:13 a.m. Sunday on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear July 20 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Francis J. Fuest, 44, of South Main Street was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 12:14 a.m. July 1 on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI and speeding.