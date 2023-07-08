BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Jennifer J. Hogan, 32, of Rochester was charged with two counts of third-degree bail jumping and one count of second-degree bail jumping.
n Shameek T. Taylor, 36, of Bergen was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.
n Billy Joe Bdziszewski, 31, of Varysburg was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court.
n Dustin T. Forkell, 32, of Ogden was charged on two warrants with criminal possession of stolen property for having a stolen vehicle, false personation and petit larceny.
n Brittanee J. Hooten, 34, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court.
n Kenyetta D. Culver, 47, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court.
n Nicholas C. Kingdollar, 27, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with criminal mischief and harassment for allegedly damaging property and pushing a person.
n Jaqulyn A. Dueppengiesser, 39, of Perry was charged on two warrants with repeatedly failing to appear in court to answer petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance charges.
n Jacob W. Patterson, 27, of Pembroke was charged on warrants with DWI by drugs, obstruction of governmental administration and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
n Andrew D. Beedham, 37, of Batavia was charged with harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
PEMBROKE — Pablo Viera, 44, homeless was charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly used a wood tire knocker to hit the side door of a tractor-trailer.
BATAVIA — Cain A. Catino, 51, of South Swan Street was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing a wallet while at Batavia Downs, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Genesee County sheriff’s deputies charged three people with bail jumping in separate cases:.
n Dontaya N. Kyles, 31, of Macon, Ga.
n Breanna E. Brummond, 32, of Lyons.
n Amber L. Westenberger, 32, of Farmington.
STAFFORD — Gerald L. Smith, 37, of Batavia faces drug charges after he crashed his car on Byron Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was found with cocaine and bags used for packaging cocaine, deputies said.
Smith was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, moving from a lane unsafely and speed not reasonable.