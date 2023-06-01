BATAVIA — A traffic stop on May 14 resulted in charges against a city man.
Donald F. Koziol, 55, of Franklin Street was stopped on Ellicott Street, city police said. He was charged with DWI and insufficient tail lamps.
Arraignment was set for today in City Court.
BATAVIA — A city woman was charged May 8 after a crash in a parking lot on North Street.
City police investigated a report of a vehicle backing over a sidewalk curb and into another vehicle.
Ashley Davis, 34, of Walden Creek Drive was charged DWI, unlicensed operation and unsafe backing. She is to appear May 24 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A village man was charged May 12 after a fight at an East Main Street business, city police said.
Kevin M. McCoy, 56, of East Main Street was charged with trespassing and second-degree harassment, police said. He was to appear this past Tuesday in City Court.
BATAVIA — Lakeisha A. Gibson was charged May 15 after she failed to answer a subpoena to appear at a trial, city police said.
Gibson, 36, of Park Road in Batavia was charged with second-degree criminal contempt. She was to appear this past Tuesday in City Court.
BATAVIA — A city woman was charged May 16 after an incident at a North Street address.
Carolyn L. Kurek, 80, of West Main Street refused to leave the location, city police said. After a lengthy negotiation with officers, she allegedly kicked and scratched them while being removed.
Kurek was charged with trespassing and second-degree harassment. She was to appear this past Tuesday in City Court.
BATAVIA — A city woman was charged May 16 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Zakara R. Jackson, 19, of Trumbull Parkway had been taken into custody on bench warrants when she was found to possess a narcotic and drug paraphernalia, city police said. She is to appear in court at a later date.
BATAVIA — A report of a suspicious person resulted in several charges against a city man.
City police responded May 21 to Vine Street for a report of a person entering driveways and checking car door handles. Officers located Teesean Ayala, 24, of Walnut Street shortly afterward.
Ayala allegedly led officers on a foot pursuit through backyards before being caught. He was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, criminal impersonation, trespassing.
Ayala is to appear June 6 in City Court.
ALABAMA — A homeless man is facing a felony charge after investigation of a theft at a residence, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Richard A. Demmer, 30, stole property and then sold it to a store on Veterans Memorial Drive, deputies said. He also allegedly falsified a bill of sale.
Demmer was charged with first-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny. He is to appear June 13 in Batavia Town Court and June 20 in Alabama Town Court.