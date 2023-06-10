PERRY — A North Carolina man was charged May 26 after a traffic stop on Route 20A, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Anthony M. Owens Jr., 27, of Dudley was stopped at 11:58 p.m. for a traffic violation, deputies said. He then allegedly failed field sobriety testing.
Owens was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, speeding, unlicensed operation, and consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle. He is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
GAINESVILLE — A Dale man was charged May 21 after a two-vehicle crash on Route 19A, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Investigation revealed Michael Best, 53, entered the oncoming lane and struck a sport utility vehicle, said Deputy Amy Bliss. He then allegedly failed field sobriety tests and it was found he couldn’t operate a vehicle safely.
Best was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, along with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to keep right. He is to appear in Gainesville Town Court at a later date.
State police and Silver Springs rescue personnel assisted at the scene.