BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Jeffrey A. Hewitt, 44, of Le Roy was charged with DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation after crashed his car at Clinton Street and East Avenue June 2.
n Kevin M. McCoy, 56, of West Main Street was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal contempt of court and criminal tampering.
Police said McCoy entered the home of a woman with an order of protection against him. Once inside, police said, McCoy tore curtains and dumped garbage on the loor.
n Lyndsay T. Young, 40, of Park Road was charged with criminal contempt of court and felony aggravated family offense for allegedly violating an order of protection.
n Frank R. Cratsenberg, 62, homeless was charged with petit larceny for stealing beer from a store.
n Jill M. Turner, 41, of Burke Drive was charged with harassment, criminal contempt of court and endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of threatening to kill a person with a court order of protection against her while the person was with a child at a city park. She also was charged with harassment, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and endangering for becoming combative with police and kicking an officer, in front of her child.
n Tommy L. Crawford, 34, of Walnut Street was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting and on a warrant from Pennsylvania for making terroristic threats to a person, disorderly conduct, harassment and solicitation of a ride.
n Kody A. Wenzel, 30, of Brooklyn Avenue was charged with petit larceny for stealing medication from a family member.
n Justin T. Calmes, 45, of Watson Street was charged with open burning after he had a fire after being told earlier in the night that he was in violation.
n Ricky L. Miller, 41, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny and harassment for allegedly trying to steal $400 worth of items from a store and shoving the store manager while fleeing.
n Brinson M. Blocker, 29, of Brockport was charged with DWI and passing a red light.
n Charles B. Lee, 47, of Bergen was charged with DWI by drugs.
n Nathan W. Campbell, 42, homeless was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting beer and then with trespassing for returning to the store.