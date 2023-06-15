BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Adam B. Thomas, 34, of Batavia was charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property.
n Richard A. Demmer Jr., 30, of Batavia was charged with attempted third-degree robbery for trying to rob a convenience store.
PAVILION — Johnny B. Koonce Jr., 32, of Le Roy was charged with unlawful imprisonment and harassment after an incident on Route 20 Sunday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is accused of refusing to let a person out of a car and then shoving the person’s head into the door of the car.
STAFFORD — David A. Leach, 29, of Morganville Road was charged with misdemeanor drug possession for having cocaine, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear July 13 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Emily Nichols, 33, of Batavia was charged with welfare fraud, Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi said.
She is accused of failing to report wages earned by her husband and collecing nearly $8,000 in SNAP benefits.