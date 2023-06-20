BATAVIA — A Steuben County man was charged Saturday after a traffic stop on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Drew E. Lord, 27, of County Route 33 in Campbell was found to be impaired by drugs, deputies said. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, failure to obey a traffic control device, unsafe passing and speeding.
Lord is to appear June 29 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A Batavia resident was charged June 12 with fourth-degree grand larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Lee A. Baxter, 39, of West Main Street stole an electric bicycle from a residence, deputies said.
Baxter is to appear July 4 in Town Court.