BATAVIA — An investigation into an alleged sexual assault on June 1 has led to charges for a South Main Street man, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Robert J. Barone, 53, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching.
He was arraigned and released on his own to appear July 12 in City Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Susan M. Jordan, 60, of Prospect Avenue was charged with harassment for pushing a person.
n Diana F. Curcio-Abou, 43, of Pittsford was charged with DWI and speeding.
n Daniel J. Bakowski, 42, of Ellicott Street was charged on warrants with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a chilld and harassment. He also was charged with bail jumping.
n Sarah A. Malone, 41, of Graham Street was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of theft of services and criminal impersonation.
n Christopher M. Waide, 31, of Bank Street was charged with harassment for playing noise through an amplifier and banging on walls of an apartment.
BATAVIA — Zoro S. Reisman, 19, of Roosevelt Avenue faces charges after allegedly stealing a wallet by force, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Reisman was charged with third-degree robbery, two counts of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
PAINTED POST — A Batavia man was charged June 10 after a traffic stop in the village, state police said.
Jimmie W. Gibson, 34, had driven down a closed road and passed and officer, troopers said. Further investigation allegedly revealed he was intoxicated.
Gibson was charged with DWI and traffic infractions. He is to appear in Painted Post Village Court at a later date.