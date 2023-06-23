ALABAMA — Joshua A. Grosskopf, 32, of Albion was charged with felony second-degree assault, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is accused of assaulting a person Tuesday on Bloomingdale Road.
SHELDON — Evan P. Swiatek, 22, of Williamsville was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Route 20A Saturday, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies saw Swiatek fail to stop and pull out in front of another car.
He also was charged with numerous traffic violations.
DARIEN — Four people attending the Luke Bryan concert were charged with various crimes, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jaxson R.W. Larsen, 21, of Lakeview was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly spitting on a security guard and knocking over a fence.
Cole L. Friend, 18, of Lancaster was charged with criminal trespass for allegedly jumping a fence to get into the venue.
Ryan A. Miller, 22, of East Aurora was charged with criminal trespass for allegedly ntering the venue after being ejected.
Derek J. Goodwin, 27, of Hamilton, Ontario was charged with harassment for punching a person.
BETHANY — Sarah A. Malone, 41, of Ellicott Street Road faces charges after a domestic violence incident, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
DARIEN — Tiffany L. Johnson, 35, of Buffalo was charged with DWI after she was stopped early Saturday morning on Route 77, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear July 11 in Town Court.
ALABAMA — John T. Conley, 19, of Middleport was charged with DWI after he was stopped early Saturday morning, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Roy A. Watson, 34, of Batavia was charged with third-degree assault after an investigation into a domestic dispute, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.