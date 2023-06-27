NEWSTEAD — Ryan A. Dorr, 41, of Akron was charged with seven counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, state police said.
Dorr was charged after an investigation into a complaint filed in January 2020.
Dorr is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Raymond Johnson, 42, of Medina was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
He was committed to jail because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
ALBION — Jewelianne J. Fidanza, 37, of Medina was charged with welfare fraud and filing a false instrument, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
JAVA — Christian P. Tuttle, 20, of Belmont was charged with DWI by drugs after he was stopped at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.