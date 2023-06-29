ORANGEVILLE — A Varysburg couple face charges after allegedly telling police that the woman was run over by a car during a dispute with neighbors, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Police were called June 17 to a private drive off Buffalo Road for a report that a woman had been run over by a car and that a man had been assaulted.
Deputies determined that the allegations were false and arose from a dispute between adjacent neighbors.
Heather E. Geoghegan, 49, was charged with disorderly conduct, falsely reporting an incident and second-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
Her husband, Mark, 49, was charged with disorderly conduct and offering a false instrument for filing. An 18-year-old also was charged with disorderly conduct.
BENNINGTON — David N. Conrad, 53, of Sheldon was charged with felony DWI after he was stopped on Route 77, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI, consuming alcohol in a car, failure to signal and inadequate stop lights.
BENNINGTON — David C. Procknal, 65, of North Collins was charged with DWI by drugs after he was stopped on Route 77, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding and failure to keep right.
DARIEN — Gary L. Dewind, 53, of Bergen was charged with third-degree assault after a domestic incident, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
DARIEN — Rudolph M. Desa Jr., 43, of Ontario, Canada was charged with DWI after being stopped on Route 77, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with consuming alcohol in a car and no registration.
BATAVIA — Joseph T. Martino, 31, was charged with criminal mischief for damaging a TV at Genesee County Jail, deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
GENESEE FALLS — Jason R. Stones, 41, of Portageville was charged with menacing after using a weapon to threaten another person, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.