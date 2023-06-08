ALABAMA — A Lockport man was high on drugs when he crashed his car on Lewiston Road Saturday afternoon, state police said.
Dennis M. Schultz, 31, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after an investigation into the personal-injury crash about 4 p.m. just east of Alabama Hotel.
A passenger, Jeanie L. Graham, 38, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor drug possession. No other details were available.
BATAVIA — Gregory A. Palone, 60, of Tennessee was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear June 22 in Town Court.
STAFFORD — Kenneth D. Robinson Jr., 49, of Batavia was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after he was found with crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Route 33, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
PAVILION — Madison L. McKenzie, 18, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court and endangering the welfare of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to a residence on South Lake Road May 30 for a violation of a court order and found that McKenzie allegedly messaged a person under 15 on Snapchat and sent explicit texts and photographs.
She is to appear June 20 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Isrrael Obregon Jr., 42, of White Cove, North Carolina was charged with DWI after he was stopped on Route 33 May 29, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, misuse of dealer plates, unlicensed driver and obstructed vision.
PAVILION — Jason W. Lebar, 37, of Bethany was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
PAVILION — John S. Willey, 23, of Mount Laurel, N.J. was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he was stopped Saturday night, state police said.
He also was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.
GAINES — Raymond W. Bilohlavek, 54, of Hamlin was charged with DWI after he was stopped May 29, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.