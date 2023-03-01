BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
n An 18-year-old Washington Avenue man was charged with felony criminal contempt of court after an investigation into a physical domestic dispute.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
n An 18-year-old Washington Avenue man was charged with felony criminal contempt of court after an investigation into a physical domestic dispute.
n Lyndsay T. Young, 39, of Warsaw was charged with felony criminal contempt of court for violoating an order of protection.
n Enrique J. Pellot, 42, of Rochester was charged with menacing, coercion and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said he used a knife to threaten a woman while they argued in the police parking lot.
n Christine M. Caplis, 42, of Clinton Street Road was charged on a warrant with failure to appear in court to answer a charge of failing to pay for services at a restaurant. She had allegedly failed to appear five times.
n Henry L. Banks, 52, of Vine Street was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.
n Marya B. Cole, 39, of Bank Street was charged with falsely reporting an incident and making a false written statement.
Cole allegedly called police to report that her boyfriend was walking on Ross Street and displaying a handgun to her. Cole later admitted she lied.
n Lorenzo Baker, 20, of Dellinger Avenue was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation, using cannabis in a car and criminal contempt of court.
n Paul A. Inostroza, 32, no address, was charged with criminal contempt of court.
n Kelly J. Mungo, 47, of East Main Street was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting.
n Tiesha D. Smith, 36, of Montclair Avenue was charged with criminal contempt of court.
n Patrick J. Woodrich, 52, of West Main Street Road was charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper turn, failure to keep right and leaving the scene of an accident.
The charges came after an investigation into a July 24, 2018 car-pedestrian accident in the city.
n Ashley J. Delong, 36, of Batavia was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and no taillights.
n Misty R. Schutt, 33, of Attica was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop sign.
ELBA — Jason L. Lincoln, 46, of Albion was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation, state police said.
He was found to be driving a stolen car without a license and is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1